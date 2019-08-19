Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,692. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.