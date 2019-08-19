Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 918 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 760,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,116 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 110,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.45. 139,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $61,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

