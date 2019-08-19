Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.59. 22,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,990. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

