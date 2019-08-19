Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 507,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 293,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 407.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,111. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.