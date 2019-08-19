Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.22

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.22 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 264.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 501,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 363,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $22,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 362.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

