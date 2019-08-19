Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Receives $73.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. 16,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $172,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

