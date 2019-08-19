Sentinel Chain Market Cap Reaches $611,832.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $611,832.00 and $2,113.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00268643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.01344756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

