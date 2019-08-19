SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Down 18.2%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)’s share price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 120 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

SGL Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

