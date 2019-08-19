Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 52.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. 40,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

