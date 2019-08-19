Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up approximately 0.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,672,000 after buying an additional 122,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,031,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after buying an additional 97,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.28. 18,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

