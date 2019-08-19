Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $398,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

OMC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $78.14. 390,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

