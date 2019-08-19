Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,324 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.34. 54,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,359. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

