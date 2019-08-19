Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.54. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

