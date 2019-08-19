ShipChain Price Tops $0.0061 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00264616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.01339415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00093370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

