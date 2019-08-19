Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Reduced by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of Shockwave Medical worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,099. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.