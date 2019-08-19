SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $4.64. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 5 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

