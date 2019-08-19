Signal Token (SIG) Price Up 136.8% This Week

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Signal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98. During the last week, Signal Token has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. Signal Token has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.40 or 0.04739061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

SIG is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Signal Token

