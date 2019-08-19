Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $209,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after buying an additional 209,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. 1,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.