SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Earns Buy Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SILV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.82.

SILV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 354,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,294. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $6,943,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 988,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

