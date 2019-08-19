Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $3,394,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,925. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,723,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. 47,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

