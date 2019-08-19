SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0004

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $37,716.00 and approximately $916.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00268267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.01338782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00094089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

