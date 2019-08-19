SmartCash (SMART) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $76,121.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,715.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.01874056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.03003705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00714223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00816356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00500875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00130909 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

