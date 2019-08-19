Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 172.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Wedbush began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 5,225,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $227,496,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,832,589 shares of company stock valued at $473,052,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.