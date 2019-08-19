Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,608.11

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,608.11 and traded as high as $1,921.50. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,916.50, with a volume of 1,204,557 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($20.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,792.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

