SocialCoin (SOCC) Market Capitalization Tops $3,377.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $3,377.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.