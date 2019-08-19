Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Sonic Foundry Inc (NASDAQ:SOFO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $0.65. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 258.54% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.

About Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

