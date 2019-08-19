Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Up 0.4%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 6,018 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 99,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $306,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kneuer purchased 3,147 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.