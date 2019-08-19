Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

