Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SPAR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $137,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,750. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

