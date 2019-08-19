SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,606. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

