SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Lessened by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,981 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

