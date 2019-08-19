Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.29

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $154.29 and traded as high as $177.40. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $175.40, with a volume of 3,088,929 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.22).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

