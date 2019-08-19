Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $3.96. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 6,191,165 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$4.01 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

Star Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.