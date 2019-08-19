Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 30.8%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM)’s share price fell 30.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 101,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 32,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

