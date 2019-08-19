STASIS EURS Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURS (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. STASIS EURS has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $112,670.00 worth of STASIS EURS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURS token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and DSX. In the last week, STASIS EURS has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003639 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STASIS EURS

STASIS EURS (EURS) is a token. STASIS EURS’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURS is stasis.net. STASIS EURS’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURS

STASIS EURS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURS using one of the exchanges listed above.

