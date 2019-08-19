Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.99

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.99 and traded as high as $40.22. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 46,398 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

