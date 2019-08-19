Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) a $65.00 Price Target

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) received a $65.00 price objective from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE WH traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 1,261,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,500 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

