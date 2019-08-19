Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 145.5% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $316,682.00 and $42.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00902079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00245056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003542 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,207,711 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

