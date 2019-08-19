STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.