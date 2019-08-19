Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 4.5%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 60,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.