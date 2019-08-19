Stratis Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Crex24. Stratis has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007203 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00065573 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,452,025 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinrail, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.