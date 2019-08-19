Strongco (TSE:SQP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.73. Strongco shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 865.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71.

Strongco Company Profile (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

