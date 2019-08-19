Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Ascendiant Capital Markets Analysts

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WISA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,817. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 675.88% and a negative net margin of 2,607.43%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

