SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDE shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of SNDE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

