Sunesis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.