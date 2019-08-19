T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.28. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

