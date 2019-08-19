Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Set at $28.00 by Bank of America

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has been given a $28.00 target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,607,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.