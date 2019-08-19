Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $84.21 on Monday. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.49.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.