Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Acquires $51,375.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 11,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,747. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.