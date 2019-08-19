Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 316,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 287,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,291,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 252,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 784,568 shares of company stock worth $6,815,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

